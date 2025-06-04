Palghar, June 4 (PTI) A major fire broke out at an electrical equipment manufacturing unit housed in a four-storey building in Vasai in Palghar district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

As per the preliminary information, no casualty was reported.

Firefighting operations are currently underway to control the blaze.

"The blaze was reported around 7 PM at an electrical company located in an industrial zone of Vasai. Flames spread rapidly through all four floors of the building due to the nature of materials stored inside. Thick plumes of smoke were visible from a long distance," an official said.

He said four fire tenders from various fire stations under the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation were dispatched to the site.

"Our teams are on-site and coordinating efforts to douse the flames. The situation is closely monitored. As per preliminary information, no injuries or casualties were reported," he added.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"We will investigate once the fire is fully extinguished and the premises are safe for inspection," he said.

