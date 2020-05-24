India News | Major Fire Breaks out at Spinning Mill at Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 24 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a spinning mill in an industrial area near here on Sunday.

There was, however, no loss of life in the incident, police said, adding the cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Over 80 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, a Ludhiana Fire Brigade official said. "Nobody was present in the factory at around 12.30 pm when the fire broke out," owner Tara Chand Singla of the ill-fated factory said/

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked Ludhiana deputy commissioner to inquire into the incident.

