Chandigarh, January 13: Schools across Punjab are scheduled to resume regular classes on Wednesday, January 14, following a week-long extension of winter vacations. The Punjab government, led by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, had ordered all government, private, and aided schools (school holidays) to remain closed until January 13 due to a severe cold wave and dense fog. While students prepare for their return, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "Red Alert" for several regions, warning that bone-chilling conditions are likely to persist for at least the next 48 to 72 hours.

End of Extended Winter Break

The current spell of holidays concludes today, coinciding with the festival of Lohri. Initially, the state had planned to reopen schools on January 8, but the deadline was pushed back as minimum temperatures in districts like Bathinda and Ludhiana plunged to near-freezing levels. North India School Holidays: Holiday Announced for Schools in These States Till January 15 Amid Severe Cold Wave; Check Details and Weather Forecast.

Education Minister Bains confirmed that the decision was a precautionary measure directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the health and safety of children. While Chandigarh has extended its holidays further to January 17, the Punjab state government has not yet issued any additional extension beyond January 13, meaning students are expected back tomorrow unless local district collectors issue specific area-wise advisories.

Punjab Live Weather Forecast and Updates

IMD's 7-Day Weather Forecast for Punjab

Despite the scheduled reopening of schools in Punjab, the weather conditions remain hazardous. The IMD’s latest bulletin indicates that the Northwest region is experiencing one of its harshest winters in recent years.

Date Weather Forecast for Punjab Expected Temp (Min/Max) Jan 13 Red Alert: Severe Cold Wave & Very Dense Fog 2°C – 14°C Jan 14 Orange Alert: Dense Fog & Cold Day Conditions 3°C – 15°C Jan 15 Dense Fog during morning/night hours 4°C – 16°C Jan 16 Shallow to Moderate Fog; Partly Cloudy 5°C – 17°C Jan 17 Clear Skies; Dry Weather 6°C – 18°C Jan 18 Gradual rise in minimum temperature 7°C – 19°C Jan 19 Consistent dry weather; Slight relief from cold 8°C – 20°C

Safety Precautions for Commuters

With schools reopening during peak fog hours, authorities have issued several advisories for parents and school bus operators:

Visibility Concerns: Dense fog is expected to reduce visibility to below 50 meters in the early mornings. Drivers are urged to use fog lights and maintain low speeds.

Health Advisory: Doctors have noted a spike in respiratory issues among children. Students are advised to wear at least three layers of clothing and use face masks to filter out the cold, damp air.

School Timings: Many private institutions are expected to implement revised "winter timings," starting classes no earlier than 9:30 AM or 10:00 AM to avoid the coldest part of the morning. Rajasthan School Holiday Update: State Government Extends School Holidays Amid Severe Cold Wave; IMD Issues Red, Orange and Yellow Alerts for 11 Districts.

A Record-Breaking Winter

The 2025-26 winter season has seen Bathinda emerge as the coldest spot in the state, recently recording a minimum of 1.6degrees Celsius. The persistent "Cold Day" conditions - where maximum temperatures stay significantly below normal - have been attributed to a lack of strong Western Disturbances, which usually bring cloud cover and slight warmth. Instead, dry northerly winds from the Himalayas are sweeping across the plains, keeping the region in a deep freeze.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).