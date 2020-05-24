Kolkata Airport to Resume Flight Operations From May 28 Instead of Tomorrow Due to Restoration Work After Cyclone Amphan

Representational image. (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Kolkata, May 24: Flight operations from Kolkata will resume from May 28 instead of May 25, the state Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the domestic flight operations have been delayed by three days as the West Bengal government is involved in restoration work after Amphan Cyclone. The airport will handle 20 flights per day from May 28, officials said. The state government has requested MoCA to defer resumption of flights from Kolkata Airport. Kolkata Airport, Airports Authority of India informed that accordingly, flights will resume from Kolkata from 28 May, with reduced schedule.

Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport was inundated by heavy rains due to Cyclone 'Amphan'. Reports informed that some parts of the airport remained inundated with water, which was being pumped out for last few days. Several pictures and videos of the airport showed the damage left behind as large airliners stood in a river of water. All operations at the Kolkata Airport have been suspended till 5 am on May 21 in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. Kolkata Airport Witnesses Flood And Destruction as Fierce Storm Wreaks Havoc, Watch Video.

Here's the tweet:

As West Bengal Govt is involved in restoration work after #AmphanCyclone, State Govt requested MoCA to defer resumption of flights from Kolkata Airport. Accordingly, flights will resume from Kolkata from 28 May, with reduced schedule: Kolkata Airport, Airports Authority of India pic.twitter.com/19KgqOx63p — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

West Bengal, the epicenter of the cyclone's landfall, saw widespread damage from Amphan cyclone. The cyclone caused heavy damages to houses, hundreds of trees were uprooted, electrical poles were bent due to the gusty winds. The cyclone had made a landfall in the state on May 20 around 11:30 am near Bakkhali. At least 80 people died in West Bengal, of which 19 in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the cyclone incurred a loss of Rs 1 lakh crore. Reports inform that 6000 hectares of mango and lichi and 5000 hectares of vegetables were damaged in the state.