Former cricketer-turned-politician and ex-MP Navjot Singh Sidhu recently grabbed headlines after sharing a picture of his meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi. The meeting has fuelled speculation about whether Sidhu might return to active politics. Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches YouTube Channel To Share Inspirational Stories and Cricket Insights (Watch Video)

Navjot Singh Sidhu Hints at Political Comeback

Alongside the photo, Sidhu posted a heartfelt caption on social media, describing Priyanka Gandhi as his “mentor, lighthouse and guiding angel” and expressing gratitude for her support. He also thanked her brother, Rahul Gandhi, for standing by him “in rough and tough times.” Sidhu’s statement comes amid growing curiosity over his political future. While he has largely stayed away from day-to-day party activities following his release from Patiala jail after completing a one-year sentence in the 1988 road rage death case in 2023, the meeting with Priyanka Gandhi has reignited talks of a comeback.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Focuses on Commentary

The former Punjab Congress chief, who previously served as a minister during the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, has since focused on cricket commentary. Meanwhile, his wife, Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has been actively engaging with the public in their home constituency, Amritsar East, a seat both have represented in the past. She has also expressed willingness to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections 2027. ‘India’s Got Talent’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches New Season of ‘IGT’ With Powerful Campaign ‘Jo Ajab Hai Woh Gajab Hai’ (Watch Video)

Navjot Singh Sidhu Sparks Comeback Speculation

Sidhu has often left his political future open-ended. In a press conference last November, he deferred the question of his return to active politics to the Congress high command. His recent meeting with Priyanka Gandhi, however, has once again sparked discussions among political circles and supporters alike, keeping everyone eager to see what’s next for the former cricketer-turned-politician.

