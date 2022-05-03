New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A major fire broke out in the scrap godown of MCD office in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram Tuesday evening, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze was received at 5.25 pm following which eight to nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

They said the fire broke out in the scrap lying in the MCD office godown.

The blaze was brought under control by 6.45 pm, officials added.

