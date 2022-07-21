New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the Modi government of increasingly misusing the Enforcement Directorate against opposition leaders and said this is a "major threat" to democracy.

He made the remarks in a notice he raised in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour. The development came on a day when Congress president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Also Read | Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Said the NDA Govt Had Discriminated Against Punjab by … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

"Cases are being registered arbitrarily by the central agency (ED) against Health Minister Satyendar Jain and leaders of the Opposition... in the last 14 years, the Enforcement Directorate has registered more than 16,000 cases but could prove the charges against only 15 people," Singh stated in his notice.

Also Read | Union Minister Anurag Thakur Says, ‘Government Blocked 94 YouTube Channels, 19 Social Media Accounts in 2021-22’.

The "increasing political misuse" of the central agencies is "a major threat" to democracy, he said.

"The increasing misuse of the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate and the one-sided crackdown on opposition leaders raises a question mark on the functioning of the agency," he added.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He remains in judicial custody. PTI PK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)