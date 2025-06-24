Sivasagar (Assam), Jun 24 (PTI) Energy major ONGC on Tuesday said it is making "measured and strategic progress" in capping the crude oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district, which has been leaking gas for the past 13 days.

In an official statement, the company said water blanketing is being carried out round-the-clock as a critical safety protocol.

It further stated that the latest gas composition analysis has confirmed the leak remains within manageable and safe parameters, with no immediate risk to surrounding habitations, it added.

The blowout took place at a well of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk of Bhatiapar on June 12.

A private firm, S K Petro Services, was operating the well on behalf of the state-owned company.

"Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), in collaboration with international well control experts, continues to make measured and strategic progress in the well control operations at RDS#147A, despite persistent rainfall and challenging site conditions," the statement added.

A key development in the operation was the successful installation of a 200-ton crane with an approximately 80-metre boom, which has now been fully commissioned and is actively supporting critical tasks at the site.

This marks a significant advancement in the preparatory phase leading to the well-capping operation, it stated.

Heavy-duty water pumps have been strategically positioned along the Dikhow riverbank to support water blanketing operations.

In light of the rising water levels in Dikhow river, the Regional Crisis Management Team (RCMT) relocated the pump system to higher ground to ensure uninterrupted functionality.

Water blanketing continues around the clock as a key safety protocol, the statement said.

Gas composition analysis conducted on Tuesday indicated the discharge to be approximately 97 per cent methane, confirming that the gas remains within manageable and safe parameters, with no immediate risk to surrounding habitations, it added.

"The corporation continues to coordinate closely with district authorities and global experts to bring the well under control at the earliest," the statement said.

ONGC had on Sunday said that after the latest assessments, residents living beyond a 500-metre radius from the incident site have been advised that it is safe to return to their homes and resume normal activities, including cooking and use of electricity.

More than 330 families from surrounding villages were evacuated following the leak and are being supported with basic relief and safety measures at a camp set up in nearby Bangaon.

The Assam government has already announced financial aid of Rs 25,000 each to the families affected by the blowout.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Friday said ONGC authorities have informed him that the entire crude oil well from where gas was leaking will be capped.

He said the assessment of damage and compensation payment will be jointly carried out by ONGC and the district administration.

An official of ONGC had earlier said it was an old crude well without production, and a perforation job was underway for zone transfer at the time of the blowout. PTI SSG

