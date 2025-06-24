Is Meesho an Indian Company? E-Commerce Platform Shifts Its Base From US, Becoming Fully Indian Brand; Reshuffles Board Ahead of USD 1 Billion IPO

Mumbai, June 24: Meesho is one of the leading e-commerce brands selling various products in India. It has been an affordable online shopping destination for Indians where they can buy beauty products, clothing for women and men, kids' wear, home decor, electronics, footwear and fashion accessories. But do you know if it is an Indian brand or not?

Many people generally believe that Meesho is an Indian company. However, not many know that Meesho was not an Indian brand before. It has now become a fully Indian company ahead of its IPO launch. Meesho, founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal in December 2015, has completed its reverse flip process and shifted its headquarters to India.

Meesho Shifted Its Headquarters From USA to India

Meesho was initially incorporated in the United States of America due to its access to global capital, like Groww, Razorpay, and other startups backed by startup accelerator Y-Combinator. However, amid IPO preparation, these companies shifted their registered offices back to India. Meesho applied for reverse merger approval in January with the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal). The move was finalised by the NCLT on May 27, 2025.

Meesho Reshuffles Board

Meesho has reshuffled its board and has given more power to shareholders like Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners, who have major stakes in the company. Elevation Capital, holding a 13.5% stake, and Peak XV Partners, with 12.5%, have maintained their board representation through Mukul Arora and Mohit Bhatnagar, respectively. On the other hand, the representatives from SoftBank, holding under 10% stake, and Prosus Ventures, holding 12%, Sarthak Misra and Ashutosh Sharma, respectively, have stepped down from the board.

Moreover, Kimsuka Narasimhan, a senior executive with experience at Pepsico and Kimberly-Clark (Asia), has replaced Kalpana Morparia, the former JP Morgan South and Southeast Asia Chairperson.

Meesho USD 1 Billion IPO Launch Date

Meesho is expected to file for an IPO (initial public offering) in three weeks. Ahead of that, the company's board approved a merger and share allotment to the US entity's investors. The SoftBank-backed online retail company will draft a DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) to clear the way for its USD 1 billion IPO.

