Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): The special NIA court on Tuesday was informed that Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast has quarantined himself as a precaution after he came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

Purohit, who appeared in person on Monday, informed the court today through his advocate that he will not be able to appear in court.

His family has confirmed that he does not have any symptoms of coronavirus and he quarantined himself as a precautionary measure.

Purohit is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case along with BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sameer Kulkarni, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi. They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As many as six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. (ANI)

