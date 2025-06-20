India News | Malicious Narratives Being Spread Using Our Video Footage: EC

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Fearing use of its electronic data to create "malicious narratives", the Election Commission has instructed its state poll officers to destroy CCTV camera, webcasting and video footage of the election process after 45 days, if the verdict is not challenged in courts within that period.

  • Festivals
    International Day of Yoga 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Yoga Day Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, GIF Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Power of Yoga International Day of Yoga 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Yoga Day Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, GIF Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Power of Yoga
  • Videos
    ‘Someone Is Filming Us’: US Tourists Accuse Man of Secretly Filming Them at Gurugram Hotel Pool, Netizens React to Viral Video ‘Someone Is Filming Us’: US Tourists Accuse Man of Secretly Filming Them at Gurugram Hotel Pool, Netizens React to Viral Video
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Malicious Narratives Being Spread Using Our Video Footage: EC

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Fearing use of its electronic data to create "malicious narratives", the Election Commission has instructed its state poll officers to destroy CCTV camera, webcasting and video footage of the election process after 45 days, if the verdict is not challenged in courts within that period.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 08:52 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Malicious Narratives Being Spread Using Our Video Footage: EC

    New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Fearing use of its electronic data to create "malicious narratives", the Election Commission has instructed its state poll officers to destroy CCTV camera, webcasting and video footage of the election process after 45 days, if the verdict is not challenged in courts within that period.

    In a letter to state chief electoral officers on May 30, the EC said it has issued instructions for recording various stages of the election process through multiple recording devices -- photography, videography, CCTV, and webcasting during the election process.

    Also Read | Odisha Sexual Assault Case: 4 Arrested for Gangrape, Murder of Minor Tribal Girl in Keonjhar District.

    While electoral laws do not mandate such recordings, the commission uses them as an internal management tool during various stages of the electoral process.

    "However, the recent misuse of this content by non-contestants for spreading misinformation and malicious narratives on social media by selective and out-of-context use of such content, which will not lead to any legal outcome, has prompted a review," it said.

    Also Read | Indian Student Tanya Tyagi Studying at University of Calgary Dies in Canada, Consulate Extends Support.

    It has now told its state poll chiefs that the CCTV data, webcasting data and photography of election processes at various stages will be preserved for 45 days.

    "If no election petition is filed in respect of a particular constituency, then the said data may be destroyed," it instructed.

    Any person can file an "election petition" challenging the poll verdict in the concerned high court within 45 days.

    In December last year, the government tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents, such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage, as well as video recordings of candidates, to prevent their misuse.

    Based on the recommendation of the EC, the Union law ministry amended Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of papers or documents open to public inspection.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    India News | Malicious Narratives Being Spread Using Our Video Footage: EC

    New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Fearing use of its electronic data to create "malicious narratives", the Election Commission has instructed its state poll officers to destroy CCTV camera, webcasting and video footage of the election process after 45 days, if the verdict is not challenged in courts within that period.

    In a letter to state chief electoral officers on May 30, the EC said it has issued instructions for recording various stages of the election process through multiple recording devices -- photography, videography, CCTV, and webcasting during the election process.

    Also Read | Odisha Sexual Assault Case: 4 Arrested for Gangrape, Murder of Minor Tribal Girl in Keonjhar District.

    While electoral laws do not mandate such recordings, the commission uses them as an internal management tool during various stages of the electoral process.

    "However, the recent misuse of this content by non-contestants for spreading misinformation and malicious narratives on social media by selective and out-of-context use of such content, which will not lead to any legal outcome, has prompted a review," it said.

    Also Read | Indian Student Tanya Tyagi Studying at University of Calgary Dies in Canada, Consulate Extends Support.

    It has now told its state poll chiefs that the CCTV data, webcasting data and photography of election processes at various stages will be preserved for 45 days.

    "If no election petition is filed in respect of a particular constituency, then the said data may be destroyed," it instructed.

    Any person can file an "election petition" challenging the poll verdict in the concerned high court within 45 days.

    In December last year, the government tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents, such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage, as well as video recordings of candidates, to prevent their misuse.

    Based on the recommendation of the EC, the Union law ministry amended Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of papers or documents open to public inspection.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    pm kisan
    5000+K+ searches
    start
    5000+K+ searches
    today weather
    5000+K+ searches
    weather today
    5000+K+ searches
    pacers vs thunder
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025 Vasai: Man Gives 4-Year-Old Son Royal Drop-Off, Escorts Him in Rolls-Royce for First Day of School in Maharashtra; Video Goes Viral
    Vasai

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    pm kisan
    5000+K+ searches
    start
    5000+K+ searches
    today weather
    5000+K+ searches
    weather today
    5000+K+ searches
    pacers vs thunder
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel