Ottawa, June 20: An Indian student at the University of Calgary in Canada has died, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Thursday. The Consulate said it was "saddened by the sudden demise" of the Indian student, identified as Tanya Tyagi. It was immediately not clear how the Indian student died and under what circumstances. Arshid Ashrith Dies: Indian MBBS Student Dies in Accident in Vietnam’s Can Tho City, CCTV Video Shows Tragic Crash.

"We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at University of Calgary," it posted on X. "The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences & prayers are with his family & friends of the deceased," it added.

