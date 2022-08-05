New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, has asked for funds for various central welfare schemes being implemented in her state.

In a letter to PM Modi, Banerjee said, "I request for urgent release of funds due to state for implementation of schemes including MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojna and PM Gramin Sadak Yojna. Dues from the central government on these schemes amount to about Rs 17,996 crore."

"Substantial amount on account of many developments and welfare schemes, estimated to be around Rs 1,00,968.44 crore is also due. With such a large amount remaining outstanding, the state is facing extreme difficulty to run affairs and take care of people of the state," she added.

Chief Minister Banerjee, who is on a four-day visit to the national capital, met Prime Minister Modi at his residence on Friday. During the meeting, various issues were discussed including GST dues of the state. Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday also met President Droupadi Murmu today.

The West Bengal CM is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 that will be chaired by the Prime Minister. She did not attend the meeting last year.

Banerjee, who is the Trinamool Congress supremo, on Thursday met her party's MPs and discussed the party's strategy during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Our Chairperson Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with all MPs in Delhi. The current Parliament session, the road to 2024 and various issues were discussed, with several activities and initiatives outlined for the coming days. We are always committed to serving the people," All India Trinamool Congress said in a tweet.

Mamata Banerjee's meetings assume significance ahead of the vice-presidential election on August 6. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while Margaret Alva is the candidate of the opposition parties. (ANI)

