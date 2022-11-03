Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 (ANI): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee played drums as she arrived for a family function of Governor La Ganesan in Chennai.

A video showed Banerjee greeting drummers with folded hands. She then went on to play the drums as the drummers cheered.

The video garnered several reactions on Twitter. The BJP IT-cell's Mumbai unit also reacted to the Bengal chief minister's act.

Sharing an old video of Banerjee doing the Garba as she kicked off Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata in September this year, BJP Mumbai IT cell's co-convener Pallavi CT tweeted, "Nothing can stop this amazing cultural participation by Didi O' Didi. PT exercise dandiya."

Banerjee arrived in Chennai on Wednesday to attend the function.

She also met with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. Calling Stalin her brother, Banerjee said, "I came to attend a family function but could not have left without meeting Stalin. Two political leaders together can talk about things other than politics. We did not discuss anything about politics," she said.

"I think it is my duty to meet Stalin Ji and have a cup of coffee, which is popular in Chennai and we said Namasthe and Vanakkam," she added.

Stalin hailed Banerjee as a dynamic personality and said her visit was a courtesy call. The Tamil Nadu chief minister added that he has accepted Banerjee's invitation to visit Kolkata. (ANI)

