Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns over what she described as "two disturbing yet urgent developments" related to election preparations in the state.

She urged the Commission to intervene immediately.

In her letter, Banerjee said, "I am constrained to write to you regarding two disturbing yet urgent developments that have been brought to my notice, and which, in my view, warrant your immediate intervention."

The first issue she raised was a "questionable" Request for Proposal (RfP) issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal.

According to her letter, "It has recently come to light that the CEO, West Bengal, has directed District Election Officers (DEOs) not to engage contractual data entry operators and Bangla Sahayata Kendra (BSK) staff for SIR-related or other election-related data work. Simultaneously, the CEO's office has floated a Request for Proposal (RfP) for hiring 1,000 Data Entry Operators and 50 Software Developers for a period of one year. This raises serious concerns."

In her letter to CEC, she questioned why such outsourcing was needed when district offices already had adequate staff.

"When district offices already have a substantial number of competent professionals performing such functions, what necessitates the CEO's initiative to outsource the same work through an external agency for a full year?" she wrote. "Traditionally, field offices have always hired their own contractual data entry personnel as per requirement. If there is an urgent need, DEOs are fully empowered to undertake such hiring themselves."

Banerjee further asked, "Why, then, is the CEO's office assuming this role on behalf of field offices? What substantive difference is expected in the service conditions or contractual obligations between those already engaged and those to be hired through the proposed agency? Is this exercise being undertaken at the behest of a political party to serve vested interests?"

She added, "The timing and manner of this RfP certainly raise legitimate doubts."

The second issue she highlighted was a proposal being considered by the Election Commission to set up polling stations inside private residential complexes.

In the letter, she said, "It has further been brought to my attention that the Election Commission is considering setting up polling stations within private residential complexes, and DEOs have been asked to provide recommendations. This proposal is deeply problematic."

She argued that polling stations must remain in government or semi-government buildings to ensure neutrality and equal access.

"Polling stations have always been -- and must remain -- located in government or semi-government institutions, preferably within a 2 km radius, to ensure accessibility and neutrality. Private buildings are typically avoided for clear reasons: they compromise fairness, violate established norms, and create discriminatory distinctions between privileged residents and the general public -- the haves and have-nots," her letter stated.

The West Bengal CM also questioned the motive behind the proposal, "Why is such a move being contemplated at all? Again, is this being done under pressure from a political party to advance their partisan interests? Why? Why? Why?"

She warned that the proposal could "have severe impact on the fairness of the electoral process".

In her letter, Banerjee also said, "I urge you to examine these issues with utmost seriousness, impartiality, and transparency. It is essential that the dignity, neutrality, and credibility of the Commission remain above reproach and are not compromised under any circumstances." (ANI)

