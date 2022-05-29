Jammu, May 29 (PTI) A man was arrested within 24 hours of allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl here, police said on Sunday.

Anil Kumar (24), a resident of Chak Bhalwal, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the father of the 16-year-old girl at Domana police station on the outskirts of the city, they said.

In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that Kumar abducted his daughter while she was going to school and then raped her.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered and a special team constituted to arrest the accused, a police spokesperson said.

With the help of technical assistance and CCTV footage, the team arrested the accused from his village, he said.

The accused has confessed to the crime, the spokesperson said.

