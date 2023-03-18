Meerut (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing the father-in-law of her sister months after her marriage against the wishes of her family in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police of Meerut (Rural) Anirudh Singh said the body of Sumit Kumar (47), a resident of Pabla in the Incholi police station area, was found near his house on Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Arun, the son of the deceased, had married a woman of their village against the wishes of her family in a court a few months back.

The girl's brother Abhishek was angry over the marriage.

Singh said that a case was lodged against three people, including Abhishek, regarding the matter.

During interrogation, Abhishek confessed to committing the crime, the police said.

