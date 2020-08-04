Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) A 53-year-old man arrested here for allegedly misbehaving with police officials has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested alongwith his daughter and her fiance last week.

During his medical examination he tested positive for the virus. However, his daughter and her boyfriend as well as the police personnel who had come in contact with them tested negative for the infection, the official said.

The man's daughter and her fiance were stopped by the police in sector 3 of suburban Charkop when they were riding a motorbike during lockdown last week.

When asked for vehicle's documents, she allegedly got into an argument with the police and called her father.

All three were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer on duty.

After his coronavirus diagnosis, the man was admitted to a government hospital.

