New Delhi, July 28: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, the girl was held hostage for five hours. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Raped in Lakhimpur Kheri, Cousin Arrested.

Footage from more than 200 CCTVs was scanned by Delhi Police to catch the accused named Shahrukh.

