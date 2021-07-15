Lakhimpur Kheri, July 15: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor cousin in Lakhimpuri Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The rape happened in a village in Phoolbehad area on Tuesday night. Police registered a case against the accused, who is married, and sent him to jail. The survivor is eight years old and her condition is said to be stable. Cops were preparing to record her statement in court. A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor cousin in Lakhimpuri Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The girl was playing outside her house when the accused, who is her cousin, took her to his house. She was raped there, according to a report. After the police were informed, the girl was sent for medico-legal examination on Wednesday. Her statement was also recorded in presence of her mother. Cops arrested the accused cousin who has confessed to raping the girl. UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri After Rape, Part of Her Body Found Devoured by Stray Animal.

"The medical examination confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted. The accused was sent to jail. During questioning, he had admitted to having raped his cousin. The girl is stable. Now, we will record her statement in the court," a police officer was quoted as saying.

The accused was charged under section 376AB (rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The survivor is a student of class eight. Further investigation was underway.

