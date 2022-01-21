Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man from Anantnag for carrying out a scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside the union territory. Agra Police Arrest 3 Jammu and Kashmir Students for Celebrating Pakistan Win Over India in T20 World Cup 2021

According to Kashmir Zone Police on Friday, arrested Iftikhar Ahmad Dar has been carrying a scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside, causing anguish to students and parents. The police registered a case against Dar at Anantnag police station under relevant sections of law.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)