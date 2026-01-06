New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Congress on Monday expressed grave concern "at the unilateral actions taken" by the United States in Venezuela over the past 48 hours, which it said "transgress the settled principles of international law", as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and numerous international treaties.

The Foreign Affairs Department of Congress issued a statement stating that respect for national sovereignty and peaceful coexistence have formed the bedrock of the post World War-II rules-based world order.

"Any kinetic action that circumscribe these without the express sanction of the United Nations risk the resurgence of primordial rules of statecraft and undermine global stability. The Indian National Congress urges that the will of the Venezuelan people be given utmost priority and that Venezuelan resources are utilised for the betterment of the Venezuelan people, as guaranteed by the principles of Permanent Sovereignty over Natural Resources," the statement said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that situation existing in Venezuela is not good for the world.

Kharge slammed US President Donald Trump over some of his actions and said he is trying to scare the people of world. He also said that expansionism does not last and gave examples of Hitler and Mussolini.

The Congress leader also referred to Trump's remarks about his claims of having mediated for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and said the US President wants the world to bow before him.

"US President is attempting to scare the people of the world. Whoever attempts expansionism does not continue for long. People like Hitler and Mussolini are gone. It is not right that several people who harbour ill thoughts and try to disrupt global peace. I find it essential to speak on one more issue. Trump always says that he played a significant role in bringing peace between India & Pakistan. He said that at least 70 times. What does it mean? That he is a tall personality and he can make the world bow to him. But the world won't bow before him. We live in a democracy, only through a democratic method we have to go ahead," he said.

Kharge said that policy of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was "live and let live". "That is our policy," he said.

Kharge also talked of Trump's earlier claims of India agreeing to reduce its supplies of oil from Russia and referred to famous catchphrase "Mogambo kush hua" from 'Mr India' movie.

The Congress chief alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "bending" before Trump and that he "nods to whatever" US President says.

"I heard an audio today wherein Trump said (on Russian oil) that he knows that Modi respects him and listens to him. What does this mean? It means that Modi is under his control...I am reminded of a dialogue from Mr India - 'Mogambo Khush Hua'. After the Ambassador spoke to him, Trump said ''Mogambo Khush Hua'. If people with such a mindset try to scare the world, India is not going to cower. But I do not understand why is Modi ji bending before him. This is harmful for the nation. Stand for the country...You nod to whatever he says. The country did not elect you as the PM to nod...".

India had said on Sunday that the recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation.

"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region. The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance," Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

US took military action in Venezuela, capturing incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and flowing him and his wife out of the country. Maduro is facing "narco-terrorism" charges in the United States. (ANI)

