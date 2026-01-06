New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump's remarks on India importing Russian oil. Trump had claimed that "Modi wanted to make me happy," after US raised tariffs on imports of Indian goods as a "penalty" for buying Russian oil.

"I do not understand why Modi is bending before him (Trump). This is harmful for the nation. (You should) stand for the country. You nod to whatever he says. The country did not elect you as the PM to nod," Kharge told reporters on Monday.

"This is harmful for the nation," Kharge added.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Kharge raised concerns over the recent arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and warned against the 'expansionist' tendencies and attempts to intimidate nations.

"The situation forming in Venezuela is not good for the world. The US President is attempting to scare the people of the world. Whoever attempts expansionism does not continue for long. People like Hitler and Mussolini are gone. It is not right that several people who harbour ill thoughts and try to disrupt global peace," he said.

Referring to Trump's repeated claims about playing a role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan, Kharge said, "Trump always says that he played a significant role in bringing peace between India and Pakistan. He said that at least 70 times. What does it mean? That he is a tall personality and he can make the world bow to him. But the world won't bow before him."

Kharge added, "We live in a democracy, only through a democratic method we have to go ahead. Nehru ji's policy was 'live and let live'. That is our policy."

Kharge also referred to an audio clip he claimed to have heard regarding Russian oil. "But I heard an audio today wherein Trump said (on Russian oil) that he knows that Modi respects him and listens to him. What does this mean? It means that Modi is under his control," he said, adding a pop-culture reference, "I am reminded of a dialogue from Mr India - 'Mogambo Khush Hua'. After the Ambassador spoke to him, Trump said 'Mogambo Khush Hua'."

Meanwhile, the Congress intensified its attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, questioning whether India's foreign policy was "now being dictated by the United States," following Trump's claim that New Delhi reduced its oil purchases from Russia to keep him "happy."

The opposition's remarks come after Trump threatened higher tariffs and possible sanctions on Indian exports over continued imports of Russian oil. Earlier in a post on X, the Congress highlighted Trump's statement, in which the US president claimed "Modi wanted to make me happy."

"Donald Trump says India reduced its oil purchases from Russia because Modi wants to keep him happy. Trump says, 'Modi wanted to make me happy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy,'" the post by Congress read, questioning whether the decision was taken under US pressure.

The party posed a series of questions, asking, "Is India's foreign policy now being dictated by the United States? Was the decision to reduce Russian oil imports taken to appease Trump? Trump has been claiming he brokered a ceasefire and has also threatened India with sanctions for buying Russian oil. Why is Modi silent?"

Trump had earlier warned of higher tariffs if India continued importing Russian oil, saying, "PM Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly."

The controversy comes amid renewed global focus on oil geopolitics, including US actions against Venezuela, and at a time when India has defended its energy imports as essential for domestic energy security. (ANI)

