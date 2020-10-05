Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) A man was arrested with two hand grenades in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, a police officer said.

On specific information, a police team conducted checking of a passenger vehicle at Der Ki Gali (DKG) in Thanamandi belt of the district, he said.

Irfan Ahmed Jaral of Keller village in Shopian district of south Kashmir was arrested from the vehicle, he added.

Two hand grenades and 15 AK bullets were recovered from his possession, the officer said, adding that further investigation is going on.

