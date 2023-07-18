Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force has arrested one member of a gang allegedly involved in narcotics smuggling from the Ambedkar Nagar district, an official said.

Piyush Kumar was arrested following a tip-off from the district's Aliganj area. He was carrying with four kilogrammes of charas worth about Rs 4 lakh, he said.

The arrested accused told the police that the consignment, which he was given by one Moti in Bihar, was to be delivered in Kanpur.

He was assured payment of Rs 5,000 for every round, the force said, adding that attempts are underway to trace other members of what it described as an international gang.

