Hamirpur (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree after attacking a woman his marriage had been fixed to following a heated argument on Wednesday, police said.

The condition of the woman is stated to be critical, they said.

Devendra Joshi (22) attacked Jyoti (21) with a knife and later hanged himself from a tree in Rath area, Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said.

Jyoti is undergoing treatment at the Jhansi medical college. Her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Majhgawa, Ramajeet Sing Gaura said the marriage of Joshi and Jyoti had been fixed. Jyoti called Joshi for a meeting in a field. During the meeting, they had a dispute and Joshi attacked the woman.

Later, he hanged himself, the SHO said.

Gaura said police teams from Rath and Majhgawa are probing the matter.

