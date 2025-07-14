Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A local court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl multiple times under the pretext of marriage, a government counsel said.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Judge Amit Veer Singh found Suresh Kumar (21), a resident of Kharkhara village, guilty of rape and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said the survivor, a resident of a village under Jugail police station, lodged a written complaint with police on March 13, 2021, alleging that Suresh Kumar had been sexually assaulting her repeatedly for about a year on the false promise of marriage.

The survivor told police that the accused had even given her a mobile phone and would call her to meet him, during which he would rape her.

On March 7, 2021, Suresh allegedly threatened to kill her if she bothered him, the FIR stated.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and an investigation launched. After gathering sufficient evidence, police filed a chargesheet in court.

The court sentenced Suresh to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

It also directed that Rs 8,000 of the fine amount be paid to the survivor and ordered an additional one-month sentence if the fine is not paid.

