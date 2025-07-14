Mumbai, July 14: A dedicated cell will be set up to resolve issues related to waste management faced by municipal corporations and councils across Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday. Speaking in the state assembly during the Question Hour, Shinde said that the government is committed to addressing challenges, especially in smaller municipal bodies.

The proposal came in response to a question from MLA Vijay Deshmukh, with supplementary queries from members Abhimanyu Pawar and Arjun Khotkar. Shinde cited the example of Solapur, where scientific waste disposal is being handled by Solapur Bioenergy Company Ltd.

"A biogas plant with a capacity of 300 tonnes per day is operational in the city, converting wet waste into biogas and manure. Dry waste is segregated and sent to processing industries," he said.

Emphasising the importance of proper waste segregation at the source, the deputy chief minister said instructions have already been issued to the principal secretary of the Urban Development Department to assist smaller corporations and councils.

The state government will provide necessary support wherever required, he assured. Shinde further said that the principal secretary will also be directed to review and verify resolutions passed by these bodies to ensure transparency.

Minister of State Madhuri Misal pointed out that although Solapur collects household waste door-to-door using bell vehicles, garbage continues to accumulate in certain slum areas. She said that out of the approximately 7 lakh tonnes of legacy waste dumped in Solapur, about 5 lakh tonnes have been cleared so far.

