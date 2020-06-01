India News | Man Axes Younger Brother to Death in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota (Raj), Jun 1 (PT) A man allegedly hacked his younger brother to death over some domestic issue in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Monday.

A scuffle over a minor domestic issue erupted between two brothers Sunday evening. The elder brother, Radheshyam Gurjar (45), got hold of an axe and hit the younger brother, Ramhet Gurjar (35), on the head, injuring him severely, Station House Officer, Mangrol police station, Umesh Maheria said.

Ramhet was rushed to a hospital hospital in Mangorl from where he was referred to the district hospital in Baran but he succumbed to injuries on the way, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem Monday morning, he said, adding a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC was registered against Radheshyam.

Radheshyam was detained but he is yet to be arrested, Maheria said.

Initial investigation revealed that the wife of the deceased was disrespectful towards her mother-in-law and she had a spat with her Sunday morning. Radheshyam asked the younger brother to tell his wife to mend her behaviour following which they entered in a scuffle, the SHO said.

