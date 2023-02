Kasaragod (Ker), Feb 4 (PTI) A man bit off the right ear of a sub-inspector while he was being taken in the police vehicle after being held in a road rage incident in this Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

Vishnu Prasad, the SI of the Town Police Station here, suffered injuries in the unexpected attack and sought immediate medical treatment on Thursday late night.

Steny Rodriguez, the accused, created noisy scenes on the road after his bike was involved in an accident and the patrolling police personnel took him into custody from the spot.

The SI was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle when he was being taken to the police station.

In a fit of anger, Rodriguez, who was sitting just behind the front seat, suddenly bit off the right ear of Prasad and injured him.

After rushing to a nearby hospital, the SI was shifted to a private hospital later.

The arrest of the accused was recorded, police added.

