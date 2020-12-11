Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman and her three-year-old son died of burns they suffered under mysterious circumstances in Haryana's Nuh district on Thursday, with police booking her husband and some members of her in-laws' family for dowry death.

The incident took place in a village under Nagina police station in Nuh, a police official said.

The police official said the woman's parents, who reside in Rajasthan, have stated in their complaint that her husband and some other members of her in-laws used to torture her over dowry.

"Earlier too, she was beaten up and even a panchayat was held and the matter was resolved. The woman contacted her parents to inform them that she was beaten up today as well," he said.

He said the charred bodies of the woman and her son were found while her other son, an infant, had suffered burns.

Someone noticed smoke emanating from the house and informed police, the official said.

"It is a matter of investigation as to how the woman was burnt," he said.

"We are conducting investigations and a complaint has been registered as per the allegations levelled by her parents," he said.

“We have registered FIR under IPC Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) against the woman's husband and some members of her in-laws, all of whom are at large," he said.

Further investigations in the case are under progress, he said, adding the woman was married nearly seven years ago.

