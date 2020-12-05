Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly branding his six-year-old stepson with a hot spoon for urinating in his pant in Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accused Sachin Kamble, who works as a sweeper with the Mumbai civic body, allegedly branded the six-year-old at their house on December 2, an officer said, adding the the FIR was lodged by sister of the accused.

The condition of the boy is stable, he said.

A case has been registered under section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

