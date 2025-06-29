New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit inside his house in Delhi's Metro Vihar area on Sunday, police said.

The body of Sunil Mandal was found on the ground floor of house number A-907, where he lived on rent, at around 7.40 am, they said.

Police said Mandal, a native of Darbhanga district of Bihar, worked in Delhi as a waiter.

A forensics team was called to the scene and is conducting a detailed inspection and evidence collection, police said, adding no arrests have been made so far and the motive behind the murder is yet to be established.

