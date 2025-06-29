Ranchi, June 29: A chilling case of teenage violence has emerged from Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, where a 17-year-old boy brutally murdered his 14-year-old girlfriend, filmed the act, and later died by suicide. The tragic incident took place in a forested area under Serengdag police station limits after the two attended the Rath Yatra fair in Dandu village with friends.

According to Lohardaga SP Sadique Anwar Rizvi, the boy, identified as Jaynath, allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times and slit her throat following an argument on their way back from the fair. The girl, a student at Dunduru school, was reportedly trying to distance herself from Jaynath, which may have triggered his rage. Double Murder in Jharkhand: Man Kills Wife at In-Laws’ House in Giridih Heated Argument, Lynched to Death by Villagers.

In a disturbing turn, Jaynath not only filmed the murder but also took selfies with the girl’s body and the bloodied knife. He shared the content on social media before fleeing into a nearby forest. While villagers attempted to catch him, he managed to escape and was later found hanging from a tree. Lohardaga Shocker: Woman Strangulated, Teen Grandson Hacked to Death in Sleep in Jharkhand, Family Feud Suspected.

The girl’s father, Ramdayal Kherwar, confirmed she had left home for the fair with friends, including Jaynath. Bystanders reportedly tried to intervene during the attack, but could not prevent the murder.

Police have recovered both bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations. The disturbing video and online posts are being analyzed as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are also probing the mental state of the boy and any prior history of threats or violence.

