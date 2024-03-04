Kozhikode, Mar 4 (PTI) A Special Court here on Monday sentenced a man to 62 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged minor girl in 2018.

Nadapuram Special Fast Track Court judge, M Suhaib, sentenced the accused, a friend of the child's father, to 62 years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 85,000.

According to the prosecution, the convict, in 2018, inflicted rape and unnatural sex upon a fourth standard student multiple times. He is also found guilty of showing the child porn videos.

The prosecution submitted before the court that he also threatened the child to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The incident came to light when the girl told a relative about the abuse, who informed the childline.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Aroor said the convict was assisting the child's father, who was bedridden after an accident.

He used to abuse her in an under construction building near her house.

