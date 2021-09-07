Nagpur, Sep 7 (PTI) A 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur reportedly over financial woes, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Dr Reddy’s Starts Supply of Sputnik V in India.

The man, who used to work in a shop at a salary of Rs 4,000, hanged himself on Monday night in his Model Mill Chowk home, a Ganeshpeth police station official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

He said no suicide note had been found, but kin said financial issues may have been a cause for the extreme step.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)