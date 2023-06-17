Gurugram, Jun 17 (PTI) A man was arrested for kidnapping his 12-year-old niece and demanding a ransom of Rs 25 lakh, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the matter came to light on Friday evening, when Sanjay Kumar Sharma, a resident of a society in Sector-37D here, informed the police that his daughter had gone missing.

He told police about the text he received on his WhatsApp in which an unknown accused demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh in exchange for releasing his child.

After receiving a complaint, an FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10A police station.

Taking swift action into the case, the police arrested the accused within four hours of abduction and also rescued the girl from a PG in Fazilpur village.

"During interrogation it was revealed that the accused identified as Dheeraj had been staying at his sister and brother-in-law's house for the last few days. He planned to kidnap his niece for money. He told the minor that they would go for a walk on Friday evening," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naveen Sharma said.

"When the girl reached the gate of the society at the specified time, her uncle booked a cab and took her to his friend's PG in Fazilpur. Dheeraj then demanded ransom by sending a WhatsApp text from another number. We are questioning the accused," he added.

