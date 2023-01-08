The Mumbai Police on Sunday detained a minor from Nallasopara area for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Nagpada area. According to reports, the minor boy was detained for raping a minor girl. A case has been registered under IPC section 376 and POCSO Act. "Further investigation underway," officials from Mumbai Police said. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

