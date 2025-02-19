Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) A 72-year-old man, a partner in a firm, has been arrested for illegally selling rooms of his tenants in a dilapidated building in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The properties were sold for around Rs 2.80 crore, according to police.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and Implementation Details.

The accused, Shikharchand Hanumantraj Jain, is a partner in Rishi Enterprises. Other alleged accused, identified as Premlata Shikharchand Jain, Narendra Kumar Hanumantraj Sanghavi, and Hastimal Kataria, are yet to be arrested.

A police official said a court had ordered the tenants, Kamladevi Gupta (86) and Navalkishore Gupta (67), to vacate the property.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi's 4th Woman CM, First-Time BJP MLA Pledges To Take City to New Heights.

Shikharchand allegedly assured the Guptas that he would rebuild the five-storey structure and hand it over to them. However, he illegally sold the property to another person.

The possession of the property was handed over to Shikharchand Jain and Premlata Jain and two NOC holders in November 2021.

All four accused were booked on charges of cheating and forgery, and under the provisions of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)