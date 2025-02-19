New Delhi, February 19: With the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission, Central government employees are eager to know how their salaries will change. The government confirmed that the commission is expected to be constituted by 2026, with salary revisions likely effective from January 2026.

Experts predict the fitment factor could range between 2.6 and 2.85, resulting in a 40-50% salary increase. Currently, the 7th Pay Commission uses a fitment factor of 2.57, which led to an average 23.55% salary hike. If the 8th Pay Commission sets it at 2.6-2.85, basic pay will see a 25-30% rise, benefiting 4.9 million employees and 6.5 million pensioners. 8th Pay Commission: When Will Central Govt Employees Start Receiving Revised Salary? Know Details.

For instance, an employee earning a basic salary of INR 20,000 may see an increase to INR 46,600 - INR 57,200. The minimum salary is expected to exceed INR 40,000, impacting pension calculations as well. If the fitment factor is set at 2.0, the minimum salary could double to INR 36,000, while a 2.08 factor would push it to INR 37,440. 8th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees May Get 92–186% Salary Hike, Implementation Expected in 2026.

A committee will be formed to finalise recommendations, with members likely announced soon. While employees hoped for an earlier decision, the commission is expected to be fully functional by 2026.

The 8th Pay Commission is set to bring a substantial salary and pension hike. Employees are now awaiting further updates on the final structure, allowances, and revised pay scales as implementation nears.

