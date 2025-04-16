Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 16 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly posting obscene content about Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his son, Mark Shankar, police said.

The accused, identified as P Raghu from Kurnool district, was held for uploading a vulgar photo and comments on 'X', police added.

Raghu used a handle with a different name to insult the Deputy CM and his family. He admitted to posting hateful remarks during online disputes, Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Raghu, a mobile technician and fan of actor Allu Arjun, allegedly targeted the 'Mega family' after facing backlash from some fans during the 2024 Assembly elections, police said.

He reportedly posted the obscene post on 'X' on April 8, after news surfaced about Kalyan's son getting injured in a school fire accident in Singapore.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act at Prathipadu Police Station following a complaint by a resident on April 9, the SP said.

