Rampur, April 16: An 11-year-old deaf-and-mute Dalit girl has allegedly been raped in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday. The girl, who was missing since Tuesday evening, was found lying unconscious in a field in the morning, they said, adding that she was naked and bleeding. Her family members were subsequently informed, police said. The girl hails from a village located within the Shahbad police station limits. Angry Ghaziabad Police Officer Threatens Woman Complainant With Fake Rape Case Against Her Husband, Removed From Charge After Viral Video Sparks Outrage.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaipal Singh said the girl was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. An FIR has been registered on a complaint from the rape survivor, the officer said, adding that three teams have been formed by the superintendent of police to work out the case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.