Jamshedpur, Jun 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested with arms and ammunition from Kadma area here on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Acting on intelligence input, SSP Piyush Pandey formed a special team led by SP (City) Kumar Sivashish to apprehend the suspect.

The team, which included Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ-2) Manoj Kumar Thakur and officers from Kadma police station, conducted a raid and arrested Harikesh Patel.

Based on information obtained during interrogation, police recovered a country-made pistol, an iron-made country pistol, four live cartridges of different calibres, and two empty magazines.

The weapons were hidden in a toilet of an abandoned company quarters, SP Sivashish said.

Preliminary investigation suggests Patel wanted to use the firearms to intimidate people and extort money.

However, police said he does not have any prior criminal records.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Arms act in this regard, he added.

