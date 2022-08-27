Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) A passenger was held at the Kolkata airport with gold bars worth Rs 77 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the man who arrived from Mumbai was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit on Friday, they said.

Also Read | #Afghanistan Produced a Clinical All-round Performance to Thrash #SriLanka by Eight … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

After a search, five foreign-made 24k gold bars weighing 1.4 kg were found hidden in his shoes, they added.

An investigation has been started, officials said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Students Union Election Result 2022: Nirmal Choudhary Elected President of Rajasthan University.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)