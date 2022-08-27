Jaipur, Aug 27: Nirmal Chaudhary, an independent candidate and NSUI rebel, was on Saturday elected as the president of Rajasthan University in the student union polls held on Friday.

Students could be heard raising slogans in the name of Sachin Pilot soon after the news of Chaudhary's victory came in. Rajasthan Students Union Election 2022: Candidates Touch Feet of Girl Students To Get Their Votes, Watch Viral Video.

Niharika Jorwal, the daughter of Pilot camp leader and Cabinet minister Murari Lal Meena, came second. Like Chaudhary, she was also denied ticket by the NSUI and hence she contested as an independent candidate.

Now questions are being raised as to on what basis the NSUI selected Ritu Barala.

It was a close contest between Choudhary and Jorwal. While Chaudhary got 4,843 votes, Niharika managed 2,578 votes.

Ritu Barala of the NSUI, who came third, got 2,010 votes while Narendra Yadav of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) came fourth with 988 votes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).