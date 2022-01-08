Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) The police on Saturday arrested a man for carrying heroin and recovered 7.48 gm substance from him in Samba district here, officials said.

Aman Slathia, a resident of Mandi Garh in Samba, was found to be moving around suspiciously and hence stopped for a check by a police party in Vijaypur on Jammu-Pathankot highway, leading to recovery of heroin.

A police spokesman alleged Aman was a drug peddler.

He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

