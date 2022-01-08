Kanpur, January 8: In a suspected case of ‘honour killing’, a woman allegedly murdered her minor daughter in Chaubeypur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, reportedly after she learnt that the latter – who was in a relationship with a local man belonging to a different caste -- has become pregnant. The son of the woman in question abetted the crime. The mother-son duo and the now-deceased minor’s alleged lover were arrested by the police on Friday. Maharashtra Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gets Pregnant After Being Raped on Several Occasions, 20-Year-Old Man Held in Palghar

According to a report in The Times of India, the woman strangled her daughter to death with the help of her son on Tuesday night. Later, the accused tried to pass off the crime as a case of suicide. However, the girl’s post-mortem examination report uncovered the murder. The police gathered sufficient evidence and then arrested the woman and her son. The minor victim’s lover was arrested on rape charges.

Initially, they tried to convince the minor girl and asked her to end the relationship with the man, who was from another caste, but the girl refused to do so. However, recently, when the girl’s mother came to know about her pregnancy, she decided to eliminate her to protect their ‘honour’ in society,” the report quoted police station in-charge, Krishna Mohan Rai, as saying. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Desire To Have Son Drives Woman To Murder Three Newborn Daughters in Four Years

The accused confessed that they committed the crime, Rai said. On Friday, all arrestees, including the deceased girl’s alleged love, were sent to jail, Rai added.

