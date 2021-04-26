Patna, Apr 26 (PTI) A man killed his COVID infected wife Monday and later himself jumped to death in a locality in capital Patna, police said. The woman was murdered by a sharp weapon by the husband in their residence under Patrakaar nagar police station area here, Station House Office Ravi Dutt said. The 49-year-old man Atul Lal, working at Patna Railway station, later jumped to death from his multi-storied residence. The SHO said neighbours said they were not on good terms and used to fight frequently at home.

The wife Tulika Devi (44) got infected and was recuperating at home.

Their bodies have been sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem and further investigation is on, the SHO said.

