Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IAS officer, stayed at a Customs' guest house in Mumbai and travelled in a car with the 'Government of India' name plate, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Chandramohan Singh, hailing from Bihar, stayed at the Customs' facility by claiming to be an employee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

He used to move around in a car bearing the 'Government of India' name plate, the official said.

The man had been stopped by a traffic constable in Dadar for a road rule violation, but he managed to escape by claiming he was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, the police said.

Acting on a tip, the police tracked down Singh outside a hotel in Malad area here in a car with a driver on Saturday.

He initially posed as an IAS officer and showed a fake identity card, but during the probe, he confessed the documents were forged, the official said.

The police also found another document in his possession which claimed the man was working with the Ministry of Defence, he said.

The imposter was arrested on Saturday and booked under relevant legal provisions, the official said.

The police were yet to ascertain Singh's motive behind posing as an IAS officer.

