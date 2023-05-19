Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle who took her away from a family function to commit the crime in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Friday.

The accused has been detained after registering an FIR against him under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

Also Read | RBI Withdraws Rs 2,000 Currency Notes From Circulation, To Continue As Legal Tender; Last Date To Exchange September 30.

The incident happened late Thursday night at a village in Niwai town of the district where the survivor's family and the accused uncle had come to attend a function. The accused, without informing anyone, took away the girl and raped her.

"We have detained the accused and he is being interrogated following which appropriate action will be taken. Medical examination of the victim has been done to confirm the crime," DSP Sandeep Saraswat said.

Also Read | How To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes? Know How To Deposit Rs 2000 Currency Notes in Banks, Amount Limit and Deadline.

He said the accused uncle is a car mechanic and perhaps committed the crime at his workshop near his residence.

He said an FIR has been registered against the accused under the sections of POCSO Act and IPC and the matter is being investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)